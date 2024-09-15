Uttar Pradesh: Death Toll Rises to Three In Meerut Building Collapse Tragedy, Rescue Operation Underway

The three-Storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut last night. The reports said that at least ten were feared trapped inside the debris following the collapse, out of which three people died while others were trapped in the rubble after the building collapsed.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Teams are on-site, working on rescue operations amid the ongoing rain in the area. According to reports, the building owner, Nafo Alauddin, who operated a dairy from the site, is identified as the proprietor of the collapsed structure.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Rescue operation underway after a building collapsed in Zakir Colony of Meerut.



8-10 people are trapped. Police and fire officials are carrying out rescue operation. Army, NDRF, SDRF have been informed, says Selva Kumari, Commissioner Meerut Division https://t.co/aVKWEw1WW6pic.twitter.com/mbmJDrPEEF — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2024

Local Meerut police, along with district administration officials, quickly arrived at the scene and initiated a rescue operation. Meerut Division Commissioner Selva Kumari J, SSP Vipin Tada, and SP City Ayush Vikram Singh are on-site overseeing the rescue efforts.