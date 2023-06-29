Uttar Pradesh: FIR lodged against attackers of Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad in Saharanpur

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 29 : Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday registered a first information report (FIR) at the Deoband police station in Saharanpur district in connection with June 28 incident in which Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Aazad was shot at by unidentified assailants in the Deoband area.

The condition of Aazad, the leader of Aazad Samaj Party who was hospitalized after the shooting incident is now reported to be stable, police said.

The FIR has been lodged based on the complaint of Chandra Shekhar's accomplice, Manish Kumar.

According to the FIR, provisions of offences under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) Act has been een imposed along with the charges of attempt to murder against the attackers.

Aazad's convoy was attacked by armed men in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.

The Bhim Army chief has appealed to his friends and supporters to maintain peace.

"I did not expect such a sudden attack. I want to appeal to my friends, supporters, and workers across the country to maintain peace. We will continue our fight constitutionally. I am fine with the love and blessings of crores of people," Azad toldfrom hospital here.

Abhimanyu Manglik, Superintendant of Police (City), Saharanpur, toldthat he had met with and spoken to Aazad who will be discharged after a checkup on Thursday. The official added that the probe is on and the accused behind the shooting will be arrested soon.

"I had a word with his doctor also, and he told me that Azad's vitals are stable...he will be discharged tomorrow after check-up, the probe is on. The accused behind the attack will be arrested soon, " the official said.

"The bullet grazed his stomach. His condition is stable, he is out of danger. Police will investigate the matter and will take all the necessary action," SSP Saharanpur Dr Vipin Tada said.

Aazad said his younger brother was also in the car when the incident occurred.

"I don't remember well, but my people identified them. Their car went towards Saharanpur. We took a U-Turn. Five of us, including my younger brother, were in the car when the incident occurred..," the Bhim Army chief said.

