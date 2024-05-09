Uttar Pradesh: Fire Breaks Out at Construction Site in Ayodhya's Ram Katha Kunj (Watch Video)

Ayodhya Fire: A fire erupted Thursday at a construction site in Ayodhya's Ram Katha Kunj locality. No casualties were reported in the incident. Fire officials said a temporary structure belonging to a construction company caught fire after a substandard cylinder exploded. Firefighters were called to the scene and extinguished the blaze.

