Uttar Pradesh: Goods Train Carrying Petrol Catches Fire in Meerut (Watch Video)

A Goods train transporting petrol tankers caught fire in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. Flames erupted from the lid of one of the tankers, prompting immediate efforts to extinguish the blaze. The train, en route to Bharatpur, Rajasthan, was carrying a significant load of fuel at the time of the incident.

मेरठ, यूपी में पेट्रोल टैंकरों से लदी मालगाड़ी में आग लगी। एक टैंकर के ढक्कन पर आग की लपटें उठीं। आग बुझाने के प्रयास जारी। ये ईंधन ट्रेन भरतपुर, राजस्थान जा रही थी। pic.twitter.com/iNuHFvClz0 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) August 17, 2024

In a separate incident, at least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen stations in Uttar Pradesh at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to a Railway Board official.

"No injury to any person has been reported as of now," the official said. "The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent," he added.

