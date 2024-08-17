Uttar Pradesh Train Derailment: Accident or Sabotage? Sabarmati Express Derails After Engine Hits Large Stone on Tracks in Kanpur

In a series of recent train accidents, another incident occurred early this morning in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The Sabarmati Express, traveling from Varanasi to Ahmedabad, derailed, causing 20 coaches to go off the tracks. While responding to this accident Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed that the engine of the Sabarmati Express struck an unidentified object placed on the tracks near Kanpur at around 2:35 am. This impact led to the derailment of the engine and several coaches. Investigators have found unusual signs and traces near the 16th compartment, though initial assessments did not show any damage to the railway tracks.

The Railway Minister shared updates on the incident via his social media account on X, stating that evidence from the accident site has been collected. The Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Uttar Pradesh Police are actively investigating the matter. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Arrangements have been made for passengers to continue their journey to Ahmedabad.

The engine of Sabarmati Express (Varanasi to Amdavad) hit an object placed on the track and derailed near Kanpur at 02:35 am today.



Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it.



No injuries to passengers or staff. Train arranged… — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) August 17, 2024

Meanwhile, Kanpur ADM (City) Rakesh Verma said that 22 coaches of Sabarmati Express derailed. Fortunately, no one was injured. All passengers are being sent to the station by bus. A MEMU car is also coming here. The Sabarmati Express crashed in Kanpur late on Friday night. 22 coaches of the train derailed here. Fortunately, there was no loss of life or financial loss in this accident. While giving information about this accident, the driver said that initially it appears that the accident was caused by a big stone hitting the engine. Because it seems that the stone hit the engine and the engine turned.