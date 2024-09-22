Uttar Pradesh: Goods Train Stopped After Empty Gas Cylinder Found on Tracks at Prempur Station



A goods train traveling from Kanpur to Prayagraj was halted using emergency brakes after the driver noticed an empty gas cylinder on the tracks at Prempur Station around 5:50 AM today (September 22). Railway Inspector of Work (IOW), security personnel, and other teams promptly inspected the cylinder and safely removed it from the tracks. Following the incident, authorities have been instructed to investigate the matter.

Uttar Pradesh: A goods train going from Kanpur towards Prayagraj was stopped using the emergency brakes after the driver spotted a gas cylinder lying on the tracks, at Prempur Station at 5:50 am today (September 22). Railway IOW (Inspector of work), security and other teams… pic.twitter.com/0zwohXABdt — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2024

Railway IOW (Inspector of work), security and other teams examined the cylinder and removed it from the tracks. Upon inspection, it was found that the 5-litre cylinder was empty. Directions have been given to investigate the matter, said CPRO North Central Railway.

Also Read| Muzaffarpur-Pune Special Train Derails in Bihar, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

A special train traveling from Muzaffarpur to Pune derailed on Saturday evening in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, as reported by sources. The incident took place near Muzaffarpur railway station, where the train's engine went off the tracks.