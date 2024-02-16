Uttar Pradesh Government Enforces Six-Month Ban on Strikes Amid Ongoing Farmers' Protest

Even as the farmers' protest in Punjab and Haryana continues, the Uttar Pradesh government has banned the strike for six months in the state. This rule shall be applicable to the Government Departments, Corporations and Authorities under the jurisdiction of the State Government.

Additional Chief Secretary Karmish Dr. Devesh Chaturvedi has issued a notification in this regard. The notification states that if any employee goes on strike or is found agitating after the ESMA Act, he will be arrested without warrant for violating the Act. The Uttar Pradesh government has already taken such a decision. The state government had banned the strike for six months in 2023. Then, in the background of Corona, the strike was banned by implementing the ESMA Act.

What is Esma? -

ESMA i.e., Essential Services Management Act (Essential Services Management Act). This law is used to prevent strikes. Importantly, this law can be enforced for a maximum period of six months.