Uttar Pradesh Horror: Aunt Kills Nephews in Muzaffarnagar on Exorcist’s Advice to Remove Evil From Her Soul; Arrested

In a horrific incident, an aunt in Kailawada Kalan village (Khatauli), Muzaffarnagar district, has been arrested for allegedly killing her two nephews based on an exorcist's advice.

The victims, 4-year-old Lucky and 7-year-old Keshav Saini, were reportedly murdered by their own aunt Ankita over a span of six weeks. Ankita reportedly believed she was possessed by another soul and that sacrificing the children would expel it.

Ankita And Her Mother Arrested by UP Police

आत्मा के चक्कर में दो भतीजों को मार डाला -



यूपी के जिला मुजफ्फरनगर में 4 अप्रैल को 4 वर्षीय लक्की और 17 मई को उसके भाई 7 वर्षीय केशव सैनी की हत्या हुई। दोनों हत्या उनकी सगी चाची अंकिता ने की थी।



अंकिता को लगता था कि उसके शरीर में किसी और की आत्मा है। इस आत्मा को बाहर निकालने के… pic.twitter.com/RFCN9EoM1J — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 22, 2024

The murders took place in April and May of this year. Ankita's motive came to light after the second murder when she left a bundle containing rice, lentils and a letter claiming the soul had finally found peace. The handwriting on the letter led authorities to Ankita.

Ankita and her mother have been arrested. Police are currently searching for the tantrik who advised the killings.