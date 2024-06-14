Uttar Pradesh: Live Cow Buried With Dead Ones in Amroha Gaushala; SDM Removed, EO Suspended After 7 Cows Die Due to Extreme Heat

A disturbing incident came to light where a live cow was allegedly buried in a pit along with dead cows using a JCB. Seven cows died due to the scorching heat in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district.

Following the shocking incident, an investigation was conducted, and strict action has been taken against those responsible. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) has been removed from their post, and the Nagar Panchayat Executive Officer (EO) has been suspended.

An FIR has also been registered against five people, including the Gaushala in-charge. While the exact cause of the cows' deaths is not yet clear, extreme heat is suspected to be a major contributing factor.

Four cows died in the Gaushala on Tuesday and three on Wednesday. Due to the negligence of the employees, their bodies were not disposed of, and senior officials were not informed. On Wednesday night, when a foul smell started emanating from the Gaushala, people made a video of the dead bovine animals and circulated it on social media.

Following this, workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal reached the Gaushala and created a ruckus. Additionally, senior clerks of the Nagar Palika, Dinesh Kumar and Karan Singh, have been suspended. SDM Bhagat Singh stated that the investigation is ongoing, and no culprit will be spared.