Uttar Pradesh Winter Vacation: Lucknow Schools To Remain Shut Till Jan 6 Due to Cold Wave

Due to prevailing cold wave conditions and dense fog, the district administration in Lucknow took the decision on Tuesday to shut down schools for students from Class 1 to Class 8 until January 6. The District Education Officer, Ram Pravesh, issued an order under the district magistrate's guidance, declaring a winter vacation for all Lucknow district schools until the specified date.

"Regarding the above-mentioned matter, you are aware that at present a cold wave is going on in the entire state, including the Lucknow district, and it is extremely cold. Following the instructions given by the District Magistrate, you are ordered to ensure leave for all the children studying in school from pre-primary to class 8 till January 6, 2024," read the order, ANI quoted.

"If classes from class 9 to 12 are being conducted, then their timings should be kept between 10:00 am to 03:00 pm only," it added. "Strict compliance of the above should be ensured. Stringent action will be taken as per rules against any school that does not ensure compliance with the above," the order by the District Education Officer said.

This move follows a similar decision by the Varanasi district administration last week, closing schools for Class 1 to Class 8 students until January 6, also due to cold wave conditions.

Meanwhile, Dr. Mrityunjay Mohapatra, Director General of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), anticipated cold wave conditions in parts of central India during January 5-11. He noted that night temperatures were expected to drop, leading to cold day conditions, especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, and southern parts of Uttar Pradesh.

" During 5-11th January, we are expecting night temperature to fall, it may lead to cold wave conditions in some parts of central India...day temperature will also be below normal leading to cold day conditions especially in Madhya Pradesh, northern parts of Maharashtra, southern parts of Uttar Pradesh," Mohapatra said.