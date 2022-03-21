Uttar Pradesh: Man rape women in the toilet of railway station in Pratapgarh

A case of rape in a public toilet with a woman has come to light in Pratapgarh of Uttar Pradesh. According to the information, the incident took place on March 10 near Pratapgarh railway station. It is being told that the woman was standing at the railway station with her husband waiting for the train. And there the incident happened, however, the accused is absconding after committing the crime. The police have registered a case in this regard.

Know the whole matter

According to the station in charge (SHO) of Kotwali police station, RN Rai, the victim along with her husband was waiting for a train parked at Pratapgarh railway station. After this her husband had gone to get tea from a nearby shop. And the accused took chance from the opportunity and gave the key to the woman to use the toilet then the accused came there and raped the woman. The accused had fled from there after committing the crime.

It is being told that when the victim was going back to the railway station after the incident, she saw the accused, after which she informed her husband about the incident. After hearing the case, the husband caught the accused and also beat him. Meanwhile, the family members of the accused also came and started beating the victim's husband.

After this incident, the victim's husband informed the police and registered a case against the accused. SHO RN Rai said that based on the complaint, two teams have been sent to nab the accused and they are hopeful that the accused will be arrested soon. In this case, the police have registered a case under section 376 of IPC.

