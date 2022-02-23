Uttar Pradesh: Married woman hanged herself in Muzaffarnagar

A 23-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan, in the Rohana area of ​​Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district. The informed on Wednesday, Rohana police outpost in-charge Akhil Choudhary said that a woman named Gudiya was found hanging in her room in the railway quarters on Tuesday.

According to the police officer, Gudiya's brother Rinku Dayal has leveled allegations against her husband Pankhilal and her in-laws of killing his sister and torturing her for dowry. Gudiya, a resident of Rajasthan, married Pankhilal in 2016. She lived with Pankhilal in the railway quarters where she was found dead. However, the investigation is still ongoing.