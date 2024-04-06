Uttar Pradesh: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Pumping Set Machinery Shop in Mahoba (Watch Video)

A major fire broke out on Friday night (April 5) in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh, engulfing a pumping set machinery shop. The blaze erupted during the night, causing significant panic in the surrounding area.

The local residents responded swiftly, taking the initiative to control the flames before the arrival of fire tenders. 

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Fire officials are currently investigating the incident to determine the cause of the blaze.

