Chhattisgarh Fire Video: Massive Blaze Erupts in Power Distribution Company in Raipur

A massive fire broke out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area in Chhattisgarh. Police and firefighters are present on the spot. No casualties or injuries reported yet.

According to reports, the blaze erupted after a sudden blast in the transformer kept in the electricity department's sub-division office near Bharat Mata Chowk.

People residing near the power distribution company in Raipur were evacuated from their homes as a fire started to spread to nearby areas due to chemicals. As a precaution, nearby residents were urged to vacate the area to ensure safety.

#WATCH | People vacate their homes located near the power distribution company after a massive fire broke out in it in Raipur's Kota area; police and firefighters present on the spot.#Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/yxLXzUOURU — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

Visuals From the Spot:

#WATCH | Massive fire breaks out in a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area; police and firefighters present on the spot #Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/Sr86gmFmEL — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

In a video shared by the news agency ANI, a massive fire engulfed the whole area, and clouds of black smoke were visible from the distance. Firefighters were at the spot to control the terrible fire after the locals informed the fire brigade and police about the incident.

#WATCH | Massive fire rages at a power distribution company in Raipur's Kota area, barrels containing flammable material being removed from the site#Chhattisgarhpic.twitter.com/KXm7ZX1G4X — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2024

"Three fire tenders were rushed to the site. No one was injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is not known," said Additional Superintendent of Police (Urban) Abhishek Jha. Meanwhile, barrels containing flammable material were removed from the site.