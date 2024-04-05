Uttar Pradesh Warehouse Fire: Major Blaze Engulfs Industrial Unit in Ghaziabad

A massive fire broke out in a warehouse in Bulandshahr industrial area in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday. Fire brigades were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control. Investigated on the cause of fire is currently underway.

Few days ago a similar incident was reported in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's MIDC area of Navi Mumbai. The blaze spread to three other industrial units nearby. However, no casualties were reported. In a bid to douse the flames, around 12-14 fire engines from different agencies, including MIDCs at Nerul and Rabale, NMMC’s fire stations, CIDCO, etc., were pressed into service. Nearly 12 private water tankers were also roped in to aid the operations.