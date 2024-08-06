Uttar Pradesh: One Dead, 7 Rescued as Two Houses Collapse Near Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi (Watch Video)

At least one was killed, and seven others were rescued after two houses collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi near Kashi Vishwanath Temple on Tuesday morning, August 6. The NDRF team is at the spot, and search and rescue operations are underway.

According to Varanasi police, one woman died and seven people were rescued. Police Commissioner Mohit Agrawal said eight people were trapped under the debris when houses collapsed early on Tuesday.

Search and Rescue Operation Underway

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A house collapsed near Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. Many feared trapped. Rescue and search operations underway. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/8Rc98hmcex — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 6, 2024

Kaushal Sharma, a senior police officer, said houses collapsed due to heavy rainfall in the city. A team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and local police were present at the spot as the rescue operations were underway.