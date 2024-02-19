Uttar Pradesh: PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone of Shri Kalki Dham Temple in Sambhal

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the cornerstone for the Shri Kalki Dham temple in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Kalki Dham Peethadheeshwar Acharya Pramod Krishnam. Additionally, Modi revealed a model of the temple during the ceremony. The prime minister will also address a gathering on the occasion.

The construction of the Shri Kalki Dham is being overseen by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust, chaired by Krishnam. The event was attended by spiritual leaders and religious figures from various parts of the country.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate 14,000 projects valued at over Rs 10 lakh crore during the fourth ground-breaking ceremony of the UP Global Investors Summit 2023. This event, scheduled for Monday, will mark the commencement of numerous projects spanning across Uttar Pradesh. In anticipation of the Prime Minister's arrival, Lucknow has been adorned with vibrant lights, reflecting the city's preparedness for this momentous occasion.