Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: 3 Dead After Truck Collides with Overcrowded Autorickshaw In Firozabad, 6 Injured

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, when an overcrowded autorickshaw was struck from behind by a truck, causing it to overturn. The autorickshaw was traveling from Jaswantnagar in Etawah to Sirsaganj when the collision occurred near Sandalpur village.

The impact of the crash resulted in the deaths of three people, including a 14-year-old boy. The deceased were identified as Bantu (40), Himanshu alias Kanhaiya (15), a class 9 student, and Jagdish Prasad (45). Six others were injured, including the auto driver and passengers, some of whom were taken to the community health center (CHC) for treatment.

The truck involved in the accident fled the scene, and the police are actively working to locate the driver. The accident occurred in the Sirsaganj police station jurisdiction, and a police team has been deployed to track down the truck driver. SP Narayan Bhadauria confirmed that an investigation is underway.

Local authorities said the autorickshaw was carrying nine passengers despite being a seven-seater, contributing to the overcrowding and the severity of the accident. The injured are receiving medical treatment, and further action is expected once the driver is apprehended.