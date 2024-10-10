Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Driver Burned To Death in Amroha Truck Collision

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 10, 2024 05:36 PM2024-10-10T17:36:01+5:302024-10-10T17:37:04+5:30

A tragic road accident unfolded in Amroha when two trucks collided, resulting in a catastrophic fire that claimed the life of one driver.

Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Driver Burned To Death in Amroha Truck Collision

A tragic road accident unfolded in Amroha when two trucks collided, resulting in a catastrophic fire that claimed the life of one driver. Eyewitnesses reported scenes of chaos and panic as flames engulfed the vehicles, with one driver tragically burned alive.

The collision occurred in the early hours of the morning, leading to immediate distress among bystanders. Emergency services were quickly alerted, and local police promptly contacted the fire department for assistance in controlling the blaze.As fire crews worked to extinguish the flames and ensure the safety of the area, investigators began their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Authorities are focusing on the details of the incident to determine the cause of the crash

