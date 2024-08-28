Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: E-rickshaw Driver's Recklessness Leaves Bike Rider Injured in Baghpat (Watch Video)

A serious road accident occurred in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, and CCTV footage has emerged on social media, which is quite unsettling. The incident involved an e-rickshaw carrying goods that was traveling in the wrong direction and collided with a motorcycle, resulting in serious injuries to three individuals.

The accident took place on National Highway 709 in the Baraut area, with the collision strong enough to throw the biker and a passenger onto the road. Bystanders rushed to assist the bleeding victims. The CCTV footage shows the injuries are grave, raising concerns about the victims' survival; however, there is no confirmed information about their condition at this time.

बागपत: ज़िंदगी की राह में आया हादसे का साया, कैमरे कैद ख़ौफ़नाक तश्वीर

रोंग साइड दौड़ रही ई-रिक्शा बना दर्दनाक हादसे की वजह

बाइक हादसे के बाद बेकाबू होकर कार पर पलटी ई-रिक्शा

ताश के पत्तों की तरह सड़क पर बिखरे सवार

बागपत के बड़ौत क्षेत्र के NH-709 बी पर हुआ दर्दनाक हादसा।… pic.twitter.com/ENpVumz5QA — Roshan Kumar Journalist (@cameraman_r) August 28, 2024

Following the collision, the errant e-rickshaw did not stop, instead making a U-turn and crashing into a car, injuring its occupants as well. This entire incident was captured on CCTV, prompting public outrage towards the e-rickshaw driver. Social media users have called for strict action against the driver, and the incident has caught the attention of the UP Police. Subsequently, the Baghpat Police tweeted that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the Baraut police station, which is taking appropriate action.