Uttar Pradesh Robbery Video: Thieves Loot Jewellery Shop at Gunpoint in Sultanpur; Incident Caught on CCTV | WATCH

Uttar Pradesh (Aug. 28) — A jewellry shop at Chowk Clock Tower in Sultanpur was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday afternoon. The incident occurred around 12:40 p.m. as armed robbers entered the shop and threatened the staff. CCTV footage from inside the shop, shared by IANS, captures the robbers holding the occupants at gunpoint and demanding valuables during the heist.

CCTV Video of the Robbery

Sultanpur, UP: Jewelry store at Chowk Clock Tower was robbed at gunpoint, with the thieves fleeing with valuables worth lakhs. Police have reviewed CCTV footage, and SP Somen Burma assured that the case will be resolved soon pic.twitter.com/4X6n4lYxkP — IANS (@ians_india) August 28, 2024

After looting the shop, the robbers fled the scene on two motorcycles parked outside. Police have reviewed CCTV footage from the store to track the suspects. Superintendent of Police Somen Burma has assured the public that authorities are actively working on the case and are confident it will be resolved soon. No arrests have been made at this time.