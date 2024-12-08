Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Dies by Suicide After Being Scolded for Playing PUBG in Jhansi

A shocking incident occurred in Malih Tola village, under the jurisdiction of the Erch police station in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. A 14-year-old boy took his own life by hanging after being scolded for playing PUBG. His body was found hanging from a tree. This incident has left the family devastated. The boy had developed an addiction to playing games on his mobile phone, and after being scolded by his mother, he took this drastic step in a fit of anger.

According to the information received, this incident took place in Malih Tola village in the Erch area. A 14-year-old boy living here was addicted to playing PUBG. His mother would often scold him for playing the game. On the day of the incident, the boy was playing the game when his mother stopped him. Upset, he left the house.

The mother searched for him but could not find him. After some time, the boy climbed a tree and hanged himself before his mother could stop him. Horrified by the sight, the mother screamed, and soon family members and neighbors gathered. They brought the boy down, but by then, he had already passed away.

The deceased boy's uncle stated, "My nephew was 14 years old. He would spend the whole day playing games on his mobile. His mother would scold him for it. On that day too, she had scolded him for playing the game. He was upset about it, and later, while walking some distance from the farm, he took his life."