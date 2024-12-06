Haryana: Mother-in-Law Bans PUBG, Daughter-in-Law Leaves Home in Anger

A family conflict over the popular online game PUBG has led to a serious situation in a village near the Jind district police station in Haryana. A 22-year-old woman went missing on November 26, 2024, after an argument about the game. According to her husband’s complaint, the woman, originally from Moolachi Bihar, has been married to him for four years. He stated that she was very passionate about playing PUBG and often spent a lot of time on it. He also noted that her father-in-law had initially supported her gaming interest.

On the afternoon of November 26, around 2 PM, the woman reportedly climbed over the wall of their house and vanished. Her husband searched for her but couldn’t find her. Concerned for her safety, he contacted the police for assistance. The local police, led by investigating officer Sushila, have taken the situation seriously and initiated a search operation. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are also reaching out to the local community for additional information.

This incident underscores the growing tensions within families due to digital game addiction and its potential effects on relationships. PUBG has been associated with various troubling incidents in the past, highlighting the importance of awareness and responsible gaming. The police are dedicated to resolving the case and ensuring the woman’s safe return while addressing the broader issues related to digital addiction and family dynamics.