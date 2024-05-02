Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 20-Year-Old Dies of Snake Bite in Bulandshahr, Family Hangs Body in Ganges for 2 Days (Watch Video)

A shocking incident surfaced on Thursday when a video emerged showing a dead body hanging in the Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. According to reports, the incident took place in the Jahangirabad area of Bulandshahr, where the family members performed a superstitious ritual by hanging the deceased's body in the river in an attempt to remove snakebite poison.

This solution was suggested to the family of the deceased, Mohit Singh. However, when the young man failed to regain consciousness, the family proceeded with his last rites.

Vijay Singh, a resident of Kudaina Jairampur village, worked in the Income Tax Department in Delhi. His youngest son, Mohit, 20, was a final year B.Com student at Anupshahr College. According to family members, his last exam was scheduled for May 4th, but tragedy struck before he could take it.

Tragic Superstition in Uttar Pradesh

20 वर्षीय मोहित कुमार को सांप ने काट लिया। अंधविश्वास में फैमिली वालों ने उसको 2 दिन तक गंगा में लटकाए रखा। उन्हें ऐसा बताया गया था कि गंगा के बहते जल में शरीर को रखने से जहर उतर जाता है। लेकिन मोहित जिंदा नहीं हुआ। जिसके बाद उसका अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

📍बुलंदशहर, उत्तर प्रदेश pic.twitter.com/JDY5XupSl1 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) May 2, 2024

On April 26, during the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Mohit went to his fields after casting his vote, where he was bitten by a snake. Upon receiving the news, the family rushed him to the hospital, but he succumbed to the snake venom.

Subsequently, some individuals advised the family to immerse the deceased's body in the flowing waters of the Ganga River to take out the snake poison. However, when Mohit did not show signs of recovery, the family retrieved his body from the river. He was later cremated at the Avantika Devi Ganga Ghat.