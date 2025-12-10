Uttar Pradesh Shocker: BTech Student Goes Missing, Found Dead Near Roadside Pond in Jhansi

In unexpected turn of events 19-year-old BTech student who was missing since last week, was found dead roadside pond in Gurusarai area of Jhansi district. Police said on, Wednesday December 10, 2025 that, deceased Mridul son of Arvind Patel from Singar village, came home on vacation, On December 4 (Thursday) he left home in evening but didn't return.

Following which family reported missing person report at Gurusarai police station. On Tuesday, Mridul's body was found floating in the pond near Bamori Road, the SHO said, adding that the scooter remains untraced. According to PTI, body has been sent for post-mortem, and a probe is underway to unravel the circumstances leading to Mridul's death, the officer said.

In unfortunate incident, a 15-year old boy tragically passed away after grinding stone of a flour-mill exploded at Saragaon Buzurg village in Rura on Saturday. The impact of the blast was so severe that a stone piece stuck the boy on the head killing him on the spot. The deceased who has been identified as Mohit had arrived at the mill with two friends to grind wheat.

Also Read: UP Shocker: Class 7 Student Killed in Broad Daylight Amid Old Feud; Police Register Case

While arranging the wheat sack near the running machine, the millstone suddenly burst with a loud noise. The labourer operating the mill and the other boys narrowly escaped. The mill owner fled immediately after the incident.