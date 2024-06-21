Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mother's Boyfriend Slits Throat of 13-Year-Old Girl in Bulandshahr

A horrific crime has come to light in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Friday, June 21, where a 13-year-old girl was allegedly murdered by her mother's boyfriend. According to the information received, The accused has been identified as Rahul, the boyfriend of the victim's mother.

Rahul slit a girl's throat with a sickle who had gone to cut fodder in a field in the Pahasu area of Bulandshahr district. Earlier, the family of the victim had suspected that someone had sexually assaulted her.

However, after the investigation, police said Rahul wanted to elope with the girl's mother, while the mother reportedly wished for her daughter to accompany them. This disagreement between the couple turned tragic. Rahul allegedly attacked the girl with a sickle, slitting her neck and leading to her death.

Details regarding the discovery of the crime and the arrest of the accused are still awaited.