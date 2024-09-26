Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Teacher Sexual Abuse 7-Year-Old Boy and Gives Shock for Forgetting Bag At Home

A shocking incident has emerged from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, where a teacher is accused of stripping a 7-year-old child and subjecting him to brutal punishment. When the teacher was still not satisfied, he allegedly administered electric shocks to the innocent student. The only reason for this cruel treatment was that the child had forgotten to bring his bag from home. This disturbing incident came to light when the child returned home in tears and told his mother about his ordeal. The incident took place in the Lodha police station area of Aligarh.

Following the revelation, James' family immediately went to the school to protest against the incident and subsequently lodged a complaint with the police. James' father, Dilip Kumar, claimed that the teacher had reacted violently after learning of his son’s forgotten bag.

Dilip Kumar stated, "The teacher beat him badly. They took off his clothes and shoes, gave him electric shocks, and treated him very cruelly." In response, the school principal denied the allegations, asserting that the claim of electric shocks was false and claiming that the school authorities are prepared to provide CCTV footage to support their case. "The allegations are baseless," the principal stated.

Also Read: Bihar: 43 Killed, Three Missing During Holy Dip for ‘Jivitputrika’ Festival Across 15 Districts

On the day of this horrific incident, Dilip Kumar was out of town, and due to his wife's illness, James' grandfather had taken him to school. The police are currently investigating the matter further.

In a separate incident, a Class 2 student from a private school in Hathras died under mysterious circumstances. Krishna Kushwaha, the boy's father, reported that he received a call from the DL Public School administration informing him that his son had fallen ill. When he arrived at the school, the staff claimed that the school director, Dinesh Baghel, had taken the boy to the hospital in his car.

In his complaint to the police, Krishna Kushwaha alleged that he later found his son’s body in Baghel's car. He accused Baghel and four unidentified individuals of being responsible for his son’s death, according to Himanshu Mathur, the circle officer (CO) of the area. The police have registered a case against five people, including Baghel, and the minor's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.