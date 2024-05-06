Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Tortures Husband With Cigarette Burns On Private Parts; Arrested After Video Goes Viral

A shocking case of domestic violence surfaced in Seohara district of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, May 6, after police arrested a 30-year-old woman following the circulation of a video allegedly showing her torturing her husband by burning his private parts with a cigarette while he was tied up on the bed.

Seohara district police took action upon receiving a complaint from the husband and arrested the woman on Sunday. The victim alleged that his wife tied his hands and legs before burning his private parts with a cigarette.

CCTV Video of Wife Touchering Husband

#Bijnor: Mehar Jahan married Mannan Zaidi after having a love affair with him on 17 Nov 23 in Bijnor UP.



🎈They started living in a separate house as she insisted.



🎈Soon after separation Mannan discovered that Mehar drinks alcohol and smokes.



🎈Mehar started torturing…

The incident, captured on CCTV, reveals Mannan Zaidi accusing his wife, Mehar, of brutal torture following their separation. Mannan claims to have discovered Mehar's alleged alcohol and smoking habits after they started living separately. He further alleges that Mehar physically abused him and threatened to falsely accuse him, which led to his imprisonment.

Concerned for his safety, Mannan reportedly installed a hidden camera in their house. The footage, submitted to the police as evidence, purportedly captured the horrific incident on April 29th.

Following the husband's complaint and submission of CCTV footage, the police arrested the wife. "Based on the complaint, the police have registered a report against the accused woman under relevant sections and arrested her," said SP East Dharampal Singh.