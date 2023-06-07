Uttar Pradesh: Smugglers arrested with 450 Kg Ganja worth Rs 1 cr from Odisha

Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 7 : Four people were arrested for allegedly smuggling Ganja worth 450 kgs worth Rs one crore from Odisha.

"450 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 crore was recovered from 2 trucks going from Odisha's Sambalpur, Sonepur, to Mirzapur Janpad," said the police.

The gang allegedly hid the ganja in a fake diesel compartment.

"They smuggled Ganja by hiding the product in an additional diesel tank in the vehicle," said the police.

The smugglers were nabbed through a joint operation by SOG, surveillance, and the police.

"A joint team of SOG, surveillance, and Shahganj police nabbed the culprit," said the police.

The accused hails from different parts of the country and were arrested from Shahganj Police Station area near Rajgarh Marg.

"Two from Jaunpur, one from Mirzapur, and one from Punjab. They were caught from Rajgarh Marg under Shahganj Police Station," said the Police.

