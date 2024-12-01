Uttar Pradesh Teacher Beaten for Sending Obscene Messages to Student (Watch Video)

A government schoolteacher, got beaten by staff members, has been accused of sending obscene messages to a class 9 student, leading to a physical altercation with the student's family. According to reports, the student and her family confronted the teacher and allegedly beat him with slippers in response to the inappropriate behavior. A video of him getting hit byy slippers has gone viral on social media.

The incident took place in the Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh, where Chaurasia, a teacher at a local government school, reportedly sent explicit messages to the student. The family, upon discovering the messages, confronted Chaurasia and, in a fit of anger, physically attacked him.

An FIR (First Information Report) has been filed against the teacher in connection with the incident, and authorities are investigating the matter. The police have not yet disclosed further details regarding the specific charges, but the case has drawn attention due to the severe nature of the allegations against the teacher.

The incident has sparked discussions about the safety of students and the behavior of educators in schools, with calls for strict actions against those who exploit their positions of authority. The local police have assured that they will take appropriate action based on the investigation's findings.