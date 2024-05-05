Uttar Pradesh: Tent Collapses During Akhilesh Yadav's Public Rally, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

In a dramatic turn of events, the public rally organized by Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav in Jalesar descended into chaos as the tent housing the event collapsed, sending attendees scrambling for safety. The incident occurred amidst a fervent atmosphere as supporters gathered eagerly to hear Yadav speak on key political issues. Eyewitnesses described scenes of confusion and panic as the tent structure buckled under the weight of the crowd, causing a sudden collapse. Attendees, including party workers and supporters, rushed to aid those trapped under the debris, while others sought refuge amidst the commotion. Fortunately, initial reports suggest that there were no serious injuries, with emergency services swiftly responding to the scene to provide assistance.



#WATCH | Etah, Uttar Pradesh: Tent collapses during Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav's public rally in Jalesar. pic.twitter.com/qVYZe3kWeX — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2024

Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday made a major announcement promising that if elected to power, the I.N.D.I.A bloc government's first decision will be to waive off farmers' loans and claimed that the Bhartiya Janta Party is set to be wiped out in the third phase of polling in Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a public rally in support of SP candidate and his cousin Akshay Yadav in Firozabad, the former chief minister said, "They cheated the farmers. They waived off the loans of 16,000 crore of big industrialists but the loans of farmers were not waived off. "The SP and I.N.D.I.A bloc's first decision after forming the government on June 4 will be to waive off farmers' loans across the country, he added.

Shivpal Yadav and Ramgopal Yadav also shared the stage with Akhilesh Yadav at the rally in Firozabad. He accused the BJP for unemployment and leaking exam papers. He further added, "We will give free data and atta (flour) to the poor. This will not only help the poor get nutrition, but will also enable their children to use the free data to study and excel in life".In Firozabad Lok Sabha seat, SP’s Akshay Yadav is contesting against BJP’s Vishwadeep Singh and BSP’s Chowdhary Basheer.

