Uttar Pradesh: Three Workers Die of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Diesel Tank at Factory in Barabanki (Watch Video)

Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh (September 30, 2024): Three workers died from asphyxiation while cleaning a diesel tank at Ganpati Agribusiness Pvt. Ltd. in the Jahangirabad area on Monday at around 3:30 PM.

Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: Three workers died from asphyxiation while cleaning the diesel tank of a factory. The police arrived at the scene pic.twitter.com/2IlRpMjUPx — IANS (@ians_india) September 30, 2024

Additional Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that the workers lost consciousness after entering a chamber containing petrol and other hazardous materials. They suffocated due to gas exposure.

Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh: Additional Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha says, "On September 30, 2024, around 3: 30 PM, at Ganpati Agribusiness Pvt. Ltd. in the Jahangirabad area, three workers became unconscious after descending into a chamber containing petrol and… pic.twitter.com/6Fwjg7KrWG — IANS (@ians_india) September 30, 2024

The factory in-charge rushed the workers to the Community Health Centre in Deva, where they were declared dead. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to their descent into the chamber and the cause of death.