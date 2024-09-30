Uttar Pradesh: Three Workers Die of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Diesel Tank at Factory in Barabanki (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 30, 2024 09:32 PM2024-09-30T21:32:00+5:302024-09-30T21:35:28+5:30

Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh (September 30, 2024): Three workers died from asphyxiation while cleaning a diesel tank at Ganpati Agribusiness Pvt. ...

Uttar Pradesh: Three Workers Die of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Diesel Tank at Factory in Barabanki (Watch Video) | Uttar Pradesh: Three Workers Die of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Diesel Tank at Factory in Barabanki (Watch Video)

Uttar Pradesh: Three Workers Die of Asphyxiation While Cleaning Diesel Tank at Factory in Barabanki (Watch Video)

Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh (September 30, 2024): Three workers died from asphyxiation while cleaning a diesel tank at Ganpati Agribusiness Pvt. Ltd. in the Jahangirabad area on Monday at around 3:30 PM.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said that the workers lost consciousness after entering a chamber containing petrol and other hazardous materials. They suffocated due to gas exposure.

Read Also | Kanpur Coaching Centre Teacher Arrested After CCTV Footage of Kissing and Hugging Student Found in Pen Drive

The factory in-charge rushed the workers to the Community Health Centre in Deva, where they were declared dead. An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to their descent into the chamber and the cause of death.

Open in app
Tags :Uttar PradeshBarabankiFactory workersViral videoDiesel