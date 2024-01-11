Uttar Pradesh To Have Five More Airports, Says Jyotiraditya Scindia

In a virtual event marking the launch of IndiGo's flight service from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced on Thursday that Uttar Pradesh is set to witness the inauguration of five new airports within the next month.

Ayodhya airport will be expanded and the runway will be extended that will allow landing of bigger aircraft and operation of international flights, Scindia said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on December 30. On the inaugural day, both IndiGo and Air India Express commenced flight operations to and from Ayodhya.

Scindia on Thursday said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month that will take the total number of airports in the state to 19. The airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot and Shravasti will come up in the state.



Regarding Ayodhya airport, Scindia said the second phase expansion will start soon and that more flights will be connecting the city. The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held on January 22.