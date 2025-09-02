Uttar Pradesh: Two Men Die While Fixing Transformer in Bareilly, Video Surfaces

In shocking incident Two men died after getting in contact with electrocuted. Incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly were trying to fix transformer during rainfall and this happened. Horrifying footage of this incident caught on camera and is goin viral on social media.

According to information, this accident occurred at late night. During fixing the transformer line deceased touched wrog wore and got shocked. The current was so powerful that their bodies reportedly caught fire. Following the tragic accident they were sent to hospital, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

Vijay and Chandrasen, neither government employees nor authorized technicians, were attempting to restore power in their locality during a rainstorm. While working on the electrical connection, they came into contact with a live wire. Eyewitnesses reported that the resulting electric shock caused immediate and intense flames. Villagers who rushed to help found that they had already succumbed to their injuries.