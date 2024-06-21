Uttar Pradesh: Two Youths Drown in Saharanpur Canal; Dramatic Video of Locals Trying to Save Them Goes Viral

Two youths drowned in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Tuesday, June 18. The victims were identified as Shamsher (19) and Shakib (21), both residents of Habibgarh.

The police recovered their bodies with the help of divers after several hours of searching. Locals in the area tried to save them but failed as they were washed away by the heavy flow of water.

A video of locals trying to save the youths from drowning in the canal is going viral on social media sites. In the viral clip, the two youths can be seen trying to get out of the water as local people throw ropes and a tyre tube to save them.

Dramatic Video Of Locals Trying To Save Two Youths From Drowning

In a tragic incident in #UttarPradesh, two friends, Shamsher and Saqib, lost their lives after drowning in the big #canal of #Saharanpur. The unfortunate event has left the community in shock, highlighting the need for increased safety measures around such water bodies. pic.twitter.com/qoLyEcL6yf — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 21, 2024

According to an FPJ report, the incident took place around 4 PM on Tuesday when Shamsher and Shakib went to take a bath in the canal with their friends. While bathing, the two youths ventured too deep and drowned. Their friends raised an alarm after seeing them struggle. Passersby and locals gathered at the scene to save them.

The report also mentioned that the duo worked at a local wood shop. The police recovered their bodies with the help of divers after a 4-hour search.