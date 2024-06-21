Andhra Pradesh Accident: 20-Year-Old Dies After Speeding Car Collides With Bike in West Godavari; CCTV Video Goes Viral

A horrific road accident caught on CCTV camera in which a young man lost his life and another was seriously injured after a high-speed car coming from the opposite side hit the motorbike in Andhra Pradesh's West Godavari.

As per the viral video, two young people were seen on the bike after a speeding vehicle tossed a rider in the air. According to the information, the incident occurred on June 19 when a two-wheeler, ridden by 20-year-old Kishore, attempted to overtake an auto-rickshaw at high speed. As he overtook the auto, a car coming from the opposite site collided with his bike.

Biker Tossed in Air After Speeding Bike Collides With Car

#CCTV footage has captured a tragic incident in Pentapadu, West #Godavari, where a 20-year-old lost his life and another individual sustained serious injuries in a bike-car collision. The #accident occurred while they were attempting to overtake an auto rickshaw. pic.twitter.com/h70bDolLf3 — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) June 21, 2024

The impact of the collision was so severe that the rider tossed approximately 10 feet into the air and hit down onto the road. The other biker who was following the victims, also lost control of his vehicle and fell into a drain on the side of the road.

In a footage it is also seen that the people present on the road rushed to help the victims, however, the youth lost his life on the spot and the other person sustained serious injuries. The injured was rushed to a nearby hospital and is receiving treatment for his injuries.