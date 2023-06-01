Uttar Pradesh: Woman strangled to death in Sitapur

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 1 : A woman was allegedly strangled to death in the Sadarpur area of Sitapur in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Thursday.

According to the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narendra Pratap Singh, the victim was identified as Janaki Dev.

ASP Singh said on the information of the villagers, the police officers reached the spot and started an investigation.

"The incident took place in Saraiyan Patti village in the Sadarpur police station area. The victim had left her old home to light a lamp in her newly constructed home, which was built with funds allocated under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana," said the ASP.

He informed further that as time ticked by and the woman did not return home, her relatives started looking for her.

After searching for a while, the woman was found dead by a road, at some distance from her home, informed ASP Kumar.

He added that the victim's body bore external injury marks, thereby indicating that her death may have been the fallout of a domestic issue.

"The victim had injury marks all over her body. We suspect that her death may have been the fallout of a domestic issue," he said.

The ASP added that further action will follow once a case of murder is registered in the matter.

"We have taken custody of the victim's body and sent it for a post-mortem examination," the officer said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor