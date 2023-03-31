Uttarakhand: 4 arrested for smuggling illegal country liquor in Dehradun

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 31 : 4 accused including women were arrested on Friday by local police at Dehradun along with 20 cases of illegal country liquor.

According to the police, the smuggling was being done by making woman a patient in an ambulance, however, they were caught during checking.

Late last night, vehicles coming from Dehradun were being checked by putting a barrier in front of the Rpokhari police station gate, an ambulance was coming from Dehradun side at night with the continuous sounding of sirens, while the entire road was empty during the night, the police said.

But on suspicion, the said ambulance was stopped by putting a barrier, then a woman was lying down in the ambulance, and apart from the driver, two other persons were also present.

According to the police, when the driver was asked the reason for blowing the siren without any reason, he got scared and could not tell anything.

When the ambulance was checked on suspicion, the ambulance was filled with cardboard boxes, on which the woman was laid, after opening the boxes.

When checked, there were a total of 20 boxes of illegal desi liquor in it. After which all were arrested.

