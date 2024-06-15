Uttarakhand: 8 Dead, 7 Injured as Tempo Traveller Plunges into Gorge Near Badrinath Highway

In a tragic incident in Uttarakhand, eight people lost their lives after a tempo traveler plunged into a deep gorge near the Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag, also injuring seven others.

Watch:

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: 8 people died when a tempo traveller fell into a deep gorge near Badrinath Highway in Rudraprayag. Rescue operation underway.



(Video: SDRF) pic.twitter.com/vBAQCnioyO — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024

The scene swiftly attracted bystanders as word of the accident spread, prompting an immediate and coordinated response from local authorities. Superintendent of Police Dr. Vishakha Arora Bhadane has officially verified the somber specifics of the incident.

At present, a rescue operation is actively ongoing at the location, focusing on retrieving survivors and overseeing the aftermath of this heartbreaking event. Authorities are stating caution in the vicinity, underscoring the ongoing efforts of emergency services to assist those impacted by the incident.

