Uttarakhand Accident: 8 Killed After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh, Uttarakhand (July 14, 2025): Eight people died, and five others were injured when a Maxx Pik-up vehicle fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district on Monday evening. The accident occurred around 5.30 pm near Bokta village when the vehicle was travelling from Muwani village under the Thal police station limits.

Pithoragarh superintendent of police Rekha Yadav confirmed the incident and said a rescue operation is underway. "Eight people died after a vehicle carrying 13 people crashed near the Suni bridge in Muwani town. The police officials have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway," SP Yadav said as quoted by ANI.

According to reports, out of the five injured, four sustained minor injuries and are in stable condition. One person is seriously injured and has been taken to Pithoragarh district hospital. If required, the patient will be referred to a higher centre.

जनपद पिथौरागढ़ के मुवानी क्षेत्र में वाहन के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का अत्यंत दु:खद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ।



ईश्वर से प्रार्थना है कि दुर्घटना में दिवंगत हुए लोगों की आत्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं शोक संतप्त परिजनों को यह असीम कष्ट सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। जिला प्रशासन को… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) July 15, 2025

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended condolences to the families of the deceased. He has directed the district administration and emergency teams to speed up the rescue work. The chief minister has also instructed that proper and free medical treatment be provided to those injured in the accident, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement.