Uttarakhand Accident: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Visits AIIMS Rishikesh To Meet Injured, Says “We Have Made All the Arrangements to…”

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited AIIMS Rishikesh to meet the victims of the Rudraprayag Tempo Traveller accident. The incident, which occurred on Saturday, claimed the lives of at least twelve individuals, with fourteen others sustaining injuries after the vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the Alaknanda River on the Badrinath national highway.

"It is very important for the injured to get proper treatment. Their families are being informed one by one. We have made all the arrangements to make sure that they get all the further required treatments...I have directed an investigation into this (accident)," said CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami says, " It is very important for the injured to get proper treatment. Their families are being informed one by one. We have made all the arrangements to make sure that they get all the further required treatments...I have directed an… https://t.co/jWtcnxwjzApic.twitter.com/4AyErojHUJ — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2024

एम्स, ऋषिकेश पहुंचकर रुद्रप्रयाग में टेम्पो ट्रैवलर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने से घायल हुए लोगों से मुलाकात कर उनका कुशलक्षेम जाना।



साथ ही घायलों के परिजनों से भी संपर्क कर सरकार की ओर से उन्हें हर संभव सहायता प्रदान करने के लिए आश्वस्त किया।



इस दौरान चिकित्सकों से घायलों के उपचार… pic.twitter.com/d2DjPK3Uno — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 15, 2024

Earlier in the day, Dhami expressed his concern on social media: "A highly distressing news has been received about the accident of a Tempo Traveller in Rudraprayag district. Local administration and SDRF teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations. The injured have been sent to the nearest medical center for treatment. The District Magistrate has been ordered to investigate the incident. I pray to God to grant the departed souls a place at His feet and to give the bereaved families the strength to endure this immense sorrow."

जनपद रुद्रप्रयाग में टेम्पो ट्रैवलर के दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने का अत्यंत पीड़ादायक समाचार प्राप्त हुआ। स्थानीय प्रशासन व SDRF की टीमें राहत एवं बचाव कार्यों में जुटी हुई है। घायलों को नज़दीकी चिकित्सा केंद्र पर उपचार हेतु भेज दिया गया है। ज़िलाधिकारी को घटना की जाँच के आदेश दे दिए… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) June 15, 2024

"As soon as information about the accident was received, relief and rescue teams reached the spot," Dhami added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured.