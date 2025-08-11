Uttarkashi Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert, Rescue Operations Under Threat

Rain and cloudy skies hover over Uttarkashi district in Uttarakhand, threatening search and rescue operations in the cloudburst-affected Dharali areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for all districts of Uttarakhand for Monday, August 11, predicting heavy rains.

In some flood-hit areas, rescue teams manually dug through the debris, hoping to find survivors. Almost a week after raging waters and mudslides buried almost half of the village. Earlier, the district administration confirmed four deaths in the flash flood incident and recovered two bodies, and 49 people are still untraceable after several days of the disaster.

A major bridge connecting Gangnani with the flood-hit areas around Dharali has been built and made partially operational. The Gangotri National Highway is still blocked or breached at several points. Debris clearing is underway on a war footing, and it is likely to be operational by Tuesday or Wednesday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami told the media.

The IMD also issued a red alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next few hours in the Almora, Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Pauri, and Udham Singh Nagar districts.