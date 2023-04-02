Uttarakhand bus falls in ditch on Mussoorie-Dehradun road, 2 dead

Two people died and as many as 22 people, including the bus driver, were injured when a bus fell into a ditch on the Mussoorie-Dehradhun road on Sunday, said Police. Police and fire service carried out an operation and rescued all the passengers, of which three were in critical condition. Two passengers succumbed to injures later.

Visuals showed the bus in the gorge with rescue personnel making efforts to pull out the passengers.Two girls dead in a bus accident on the Mussoorie-Dehradun road. Treatment of all the other injured is going on in the hospital," Mussoorie Police said.