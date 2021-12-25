Uttarakhand: Cabinet approves 3 per cent additional dearness allowance for state govt employees
By ANI | Published: December 25, 2021 05:18 PM2021-12-25T17:18:30+5:302021-12-25T17:25:02+5:30
Uttarakhand Cabinet on Saturday approved 3 per cent additional dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees.
The state cabinet also sanctioned the distribution of mobile tablets to students of Class 10 and Class 12.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor