Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates 'Shri Anna Mahotsav' at Hathibarkala

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 13 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Shri Anna Mahotsav 2023 at Survey Stadium, Hathibarkala on Saturday.

Addressing a huge gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, "Today's event would prove to be a milestone in the promotion of 'Shri Anna'. Such events will not only encourage the cultivation of millets but also provide necessary information related to millets to the farmers. The year 2023 is being celebrated as "Millets Year" in the country."

The CM said that due to the guidance and foresight of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today the whole world is understanding the importance of traditional crops in our country. On India's proposal, the United Nations has declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets, he said.

Thousands of farmers from all over the state are participating in this Shri Anna Mahotsav which lasts for four days.

CM Dhami further said that "Shri Anna" is not limited to farming or eating only, where there is "Shri" there is prosperity, there is inclusiveness and there is victory. "That's why the Prime Minister has given Millets the name of "Shri Anna". Along with nutritional elements, medicinal properties are also found in Shri Anna crops", he added.

"The state government is working to encourage millet cultivation in the hilly areas of the state through government schemes to encourage farmers and provide employment. Coarse grains like Mandwa, Jhingora, and Chaulai are being procured from the farmers of the hilly districts of the state at minimum support price as well as online payment is being made to the farmers. This is not only increasing the income of farmers but also encouraging farmers to produce millet products", CM Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that an amount of about Rs 73 crore has been given to the State Millet Mission by the government to encourage millet crops and include them in the food of common people. "Along with orgc agriculture, the implementation of the National Natural Agriculture Mission scheme is being started in 11 districts of the state from this year", he added.

The CM further said, "For this, approval has also been granted by the Government of India to run an agricultural mission program of about 796 lakhs on 6400 hectares of land."

"In the state, a target has been set to cover the maximum agricultural area of the state under natural agriculture through the "Chief Minister Natural Agriculture Scheme" and Namami Gange Natural Agriculture Corridor Scheme. It is also proposed to set up a "State Natural Agriculture Board" for regular monitoring and planning to encourage natural farming. He has appealed to the people of the state to include Shri Anna in folk festivals and festivals.

During the occasion, the Chief Minister also inspected various stalls based on millets and released the book "Health with Taste" based on nutritious crops of Agriculture Department, Uttarakhand.

