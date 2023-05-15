Uttarakhand CM Dhami lays foundation stone of BJP district office in Kashipur

Kashipur (Uttarakhand) [India], May 15 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami laid the foundation stone of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district office in Kashipur on Monday.

On the occasion, CM Dhami said, "Today on the call of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we all have to sacrifice our labour in the yagya being organized for the construction of "New India" and "One India" and "Best India" to come true."

"Our country has entered the Amrit Mahotsav year of independence and the Amrit era has started in the country under the efficient and energetic leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under the guidance of PM Modi, while India is touching new heights of development at the national level, on the other hand, it is gaining a new identity as a strong, capable and self-reliant country at the global level," CM Dhami added.

CM Dhami inaugurated the National Homeopathic Conference 'Homeocon-2023' at Doon University, Dehradun on Sunday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister launched a documentary on homoeopathy. CM also honoured the doctors who have done commendable work in the field of homoeopathy, a press release said.

Recalling the father of homoeopathy, Samuel Christian Hahnemann, CM said that he developed such a treatment method in the form of homoeopathy, which was very effective as well as economical.

"With lifestyles changing rapidly, it has become all the more necessary that we take care of our bodies as much as possible," the CM said.

The CM said that due to the untiring efforts of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, today all the ancient Indian systems of medicine, including Yoga, Ayurveda and Homeopathy, are regaining their lost glory.

"Whether it is the formation of the Ministry of AYUSH or the organization of International Yoga Day. It is because of the vision of the PM that people are adopting the traditional system of medicine today. In order to promote the traditional medical system in India, the PM formed a separate Ministry of AYUSH in the year 2014. The state government is trying to bring Ayush medicine into the mainstream in the state," the CM said.

