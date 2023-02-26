Uttarakhand: CM Dhami visits Tehri village, ploughs fields

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami ploughed fields in Tiwar village in Tehri on Sunday.

Dhami ploughed the fields during his homestay with a power weeder. He also went for an early morning excursion in the village.

During the visit, the chief minister inspected various homestays located in the village and appreciated the villagers.

The CM also met the elderly, women and children and enquired after their well-being. He took feedback from the villagers about various schemes being implemented by the state government.

He said all the officers have been directed to ensure that the benefits of various schemes being run by the government reach the people down to the remotest corner of the state.

Mutual dialogue between the government and the general public also plays an important role in development, said CM Dhami, adding that the development of Uttarakhand is possible only through the development of villages.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor