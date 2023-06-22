Uttarakhand CM inaugurates Ved Shastra Research Center in Devparayag

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 22 : Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated the Ved Shastra Research Center in the memory of Swami Karpatri Maharaj at the Shri Raghunath Kirti campus of the Central Sanskrit University in Devprayag.

Dhami inaugurated the center through virtual means from the secretariat on Thursday.

"This complex is a great gift of the Central Government to Uttarakhand. Such universities are important for the promotion and dissemination of Dev Vani Sanskrit. It is hoped that the students studying here will become as determined and renunciate as Swami Karpatri Ji Maharaj. The youth need to take inspiration from Swami Karpatri Ji Maharaj for sacrifice, determination and protection of religion," Dhami said.

Dhami further said that the government aims that the spiritual land of Uttarakhand, famous in the field of ancient knowledge, should regain its glory and our culture and Sanskrit should be propagated.

"For this, this university is not only Uttarakhand but also an important heritage of the country. Earlier, the children of hilly areas of Uttarakhand had to go to cities like Varanasi, Jaipur, Kerala, Haridwar etc. to get higher education in Sanskrit, due to which their time and money was spent a lot. With the opening of this complex, this problem went away forever," he added.

Uttarakhand CM also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a special focus on this campus.

"The Prime Minister's Office continuously monitors the construction and development works of this complex. This is the biggest example of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's love for Sanskrit and Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister said that it is our endeavour to provide employment through Sanskrit. Uttarakhand is the land of Gods as well as the land of Vedas. India gave the knowledge of Vedas all over the world, that is why we are called Vishwaguru. Vedas are our identity. We will be able to maintain this identity only when Sanskrit is promoted and spread throughout India," he said.

The CM also said that the state government wants to include Sanskrit in the education of Uttarakhand as the language can be protected and propagated only when it is linked with employment.

Chief Minister Dhami also said that if we know Sanskrit then we will be able to know our culture as well and only a person who loves and adopts his culture can progress in life.

"The government will continue to work continuously with "Vikalp Nirhit Sankalp" for the promotion and dissemination of Devvani culture along with the culture of Uttarakhand," he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor