Uttarakhand CM reviews relief work in land subsidence-hit Joshimath

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday reviewed the relief and rescue works in land subsidence-hit Joshimath.

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary SS Sandhu and other top officials were present at the meeting held at the State Secretariat. CM Dhami was briefed about the ground zero situation in Joshimath.

Meanwhile, the authorities continued demolition work in areas affected by land subsidence in the Himalayan town.

So far, the district administration has identified 863 buildings that have developed cracks due to subsidence in the Joshimath city area.

According to Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana, out of this, 181 buildings have been placed in the unsafe zone.

Joshimath, on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway (NH 7), is an overnight halt for the people visiting the holy shrines at Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib and tourist destinations Auli, and the Valley of Flowers. But the incident has hit tourism here.

( With inputs from ANI )

