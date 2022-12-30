Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar holds review meeting on New Year celebrations

As people are gearing up for the celebration of the New Year with enthusiasm, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar held a review meeting with other state officials regarding the traffic arrangements.

The meeting was held through video conferencing wherein the officers of Dehradun, Pauri Garhwal, Tehri Garhwal, and Nainital districts were also present.

The DGP instructed the officers that action should be taken against those who create a ruckus in the name of celebration, and drivers who drive in an inebriated condition.

As the state is expecting large gatherings of tourists, DGP said that security arrangements should be made to avoid any law and order problems.

"Tourists have started coming to all the tourist places of the state to celebrate the new year. Treat tourists like friendly police. Traffic plans should be made according to the convenience of tourists and local people," he further said.

The DGP said that in view of the crowd, prepare for additional parking places, route diversion, etc. in advance and inform the general public in time so that the traffic system is maintained and the public is not inconvenienced.

Police and security forces across the country have been tightened ahead of New Year.

In the national capital, the Delhi police have taken security measures including intensive patrolling, enhanced visibility, and strict action against those indulging in drunk driving.

According to the Delhi Police officials, women personnel will also be deployed in plain clothes in heavy footfall areas, including markets, to ensure the safety and security of women.

"Strict action will be taken against those found indulging in eve-teasing or harassing women," officials said.

In Mumbai, police will be deploying additional force to ensure the safe and smooth conduct of celebrations across the city.

Mumbai Police will deploy more than 11,500 security personnel at key locations in the city to avoid any untoward incident on New Year's Eve.

"Navi Mumbai Police's security arrangements are going to be good for the new year eve celebrations. Around 3,000-3,500, police personnel and officers will be deployed on the roads. Let common citizens welcome the new year but do so in a safe manner," Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai said in a statement.

The Commissioner also appealed to the citizens to enjoy without compromising on road safety and security. "People are advised not to drink and drive," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor